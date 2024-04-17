Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Saga Has No Plan to Host N-Waste Disposal Site

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Saga Governor Yoshinori Yamaguchi

Jiji Press

16:51 JST, April 17, 2024

Saga (Jiji Press)—Saga Governor Yoshinori Yamaguchi said Tuesday that the southwestern Japan prefecture has no plan to host a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear power plants.

“We have no intention to accept fresh burdens,” Yamaguchi told a news conference.

He spoke in response to a petition that local business groups in the Saga town of Genkai submitted to the town assembly seeking to accept a “literature survey,” or research into papers and data, to examine the town’s suitability for hosting such a site.

The literature survey is the first stage of the process to select a final disposal site. A special committee of the town assembly will discuss the petition Wednesday.

Yamaguchi expressed his intention to watch progress in the town’s discussions.

“Saga Prefecture plays a considerable role in energy policy,” Yamaguchi said apparently in mind of the town, hosting Kyushu Electric Power Co.’s Genkai nuclear plant with two active reactors.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING