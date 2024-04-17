Saga Has No Plan to Host N-Waste Disposal Site
16:51 JST, April 17, 2024
Saga (Jiji Press)—Saga Governor Yoshinori Yamaguchi said Tuesday that the southwestern Japan prefecture has no plan to host a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear power plants.
“We have no intention to accept fresh burdens,” Yamaguchi told a news conference.
He spoke in response to a petition that local business groups in the Saga town of Genkai submitted to the town assembly seeking to accept a “literature survey,” or research into papers and data, to examine the town’s suitability for hosting such a site.
The literature survey is the first stage of the process to select a final disposal site. A special committee of the town assembly will discuss the petition Wednesday.
Yamaguchi expressed his intention to watch progress in the town’s discussions.
“Saga Prefecture plays a considerable role in energy policy,” Yamaguchi said apparently in mind of the town, hosting Kyushu Electric Power Co.’s Genkai nuclear plant with two active reactors.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, Argentina FMs Agree to Deepen Cooperation Between Countries
-
Japan to Launch Global Health Development Hub by 2025, Collaborating with WHO, World Bank
-
Chinese Ships Stay in Japanese Waters near Senkaku Islands for 2 Days
-
Japan, U.S. to Join Forces on AI, Semiconductors; Seek to Counter China’s ‘Military-Civil Fusion’
-
Japan, U.S. to Work Together for Expanding Marine Product Supply Chains; Countering China’s Economic Coercion
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Lags in Efforts to Gain Value from Human Resources; Govt Working to Increase Usage
- Bank of Japan Governor: Mortgages Not Expected to Rise Significantly After End to Negative Interest Rate Policy
- Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start