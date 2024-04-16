Kamikawa: Japan strongly condemns Iranian attacks on Israel; Japan Foreign Minister Urges Tehran to ‘Exercise Restraint’
17:39 JST, April 16, 2024
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Tuesday conveyed Japan’s concern and strong condemnation regarding Iran’s attacks on Israel, in a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.
During the approximately 50-minute talk, Kamikawa said Japan was “deeply concerned” about the attacks, which “further deteriorate the current situation in the Middle East.” Japan “strongly condemns such escalation,” she said.
Kamikawa also urged Iran to exercise restraint, stressing that “further escalation of tensions must be prevented,” and asked for Iran’s support in securing the safety of Japanese nationals.
The two agreed to continue close communication between their countries. They also discussed the situation in Gaza.
