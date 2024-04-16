Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Kamikawa: Japan strongly condemns Iranian attacks on Israel; Japan Foreign Minister Urges Tehran to ‘Exercise Restraint’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa speaks to the press in Washington on January 12.

The Japan News

17:39 JST, April 16, 2024

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Tuesday conveyed Japan’s concern and strong condemnation regarding Iran’s attacks on Israel, in a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

During the approximately 50-minute talk, Kamikawa said Japan was “deeply concerned” about the attacks, which “further deteriorate the current situation in the Middle East.” Japan “strongly condemns such escalation,” she said.

Kamikawa also urged Iran to exercise restraint, stressing that “further escalation of tensions must be prevented,” and asked for Iran’s support in securing the safety of Japanese nationals.

The two agreed to continue close communication between their countries. They also discussed the situation in Gaza.

