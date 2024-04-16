Japan’s Ruling LDP Uses AI to Create Catchphrase for New Poster; Focus on Economic Revitalization
13:12 JST, April 16, 2024
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has announced its new poster with the catchphrase: “Economic revitalization: Providing tangible results.”
The poster features Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who also is the party president, and contains the LDP’s five key policies, including wage increases and political reform.
The party plans to distribute 150,000 copies of the poster nationwide.
The catchphrase was created using generative artificial intelligence developed by the party.
The party said it made the AI learn from materials that have already been publicized, such as party pledges and speeches by Kishida, and created more than 500 proposals for the poster’s catchphrase.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, Argentina FMs Agree to Deepen Cooperation Between Countries
-
Japan to Launch Global Health Development Hub by 2025, Collaborating with WHO, World Bank
-
Chinese Ships Stay in Japanese Waters near Senkaku Islands for 2 Days
-
Japan, U.S. to Work Together for Expanding Marine Product Supply Chains; Countering China’s Economic Coercion
-
Japan, U.S. to Join Forces on AI, Semiconductors; Seek to Counter China’s ‘Military-Civil Fusion’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Chief Denies Possible Surge in Deposit, Lending Rates
- Bank of Japan Governor: Mortgages Not Expected to Rise Significantly After End to Negative Interest Rate Policy
- Japan Lags in Efforts to Gain Value from Human Resources; Govt Working to Increase Usage
- Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High
- Dollar Tops 151 Yen for 1st Time in 4 Months