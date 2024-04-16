Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Japan’s Ruling LDP Uses AI to Create Catchphrase for New Poster; Focus on Economic Revitalization

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Liberal Democratic Party announces its new poster at a press conference at the party headquarters in Tokyo on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:12 JST, April 16, 2024

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has announced its new poster with the catchphrase: “Economic revitalization: Providing tangible results.”

The poster features Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who also is the party president, and contains the LDP’s five key policies, including wage increases and political reform.

The party plans to distribute 150,000 copies of the poster nationwide.

The catchphrase was created using generative artificial intelligence developed by the party.

The party said it made the AI learn from materials that have already been publicized, such as party pledges and speeches by Kishida, and created more than 500 proposals for the poster’s catchphrase.

