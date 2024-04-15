Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Japan Foreign Ministry Urges Against Travel to Iran; Nationals Advised to Leave while Flights in Operation

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Foreign Ministry in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:06 JST, April 15, 2024

The Foreign Ministry on Sunday raised its four-stage danger ranking level for most of Iran, including Tehran, to Level 3, which urges to avoid all travel to Iran. The ministry advises those wishing to leave Iran to do so while commercial flights are in regular operation.

According to the ministry, there are about 400 Japanese nationals in Iran. The ministry has already issued a Level 4 evacuation advisory for areas of Iran that border Pakistan and Iraq, so the entire country is now at Level 3 or higher.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING