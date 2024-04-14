Japan Foreign Minister Kamikawa Condemns Iran’s Attack on Israel

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa strongly condemned Iran’s attack on Israel in a statement released on Sunday.

“We are deeply concerned and strongly condemn such an escalation, as it will further aggravate the situation in the Middle East,” the statement said. “We will take all possible measures to protect Japanese nationals abroad and continue to make all necessary diplomatic efforts to prevent the situation from worsening further.”