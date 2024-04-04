Japan’s Ruling LDP Decides Penalties for 39 Members in Funds Scandal; Ryu Shionoya, Hiroshige Seko Face Effective Expulsion

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

The Liberal Democratic Party decided penalties against 39 of its members in connection with a fundraising scandal at its Party Ethics Committee on Thursday afternoon.

Former education minister Ryu Shionoya and Hiroshige Seko, former secretary general for the LDP in the House of Councillors, were given recommendations to leave the party. Shionoya previously served as chairman of the Abe faction and Seko as chairman for the Abe faction’s upper house lawmakers. Thus, the party leadership concluded that they held particularly high leadership positions in the faction. Seko submitted a letter of withdrawal from the party on Thursday evening.

Those subjected to the disciplinary actions belonged to the party’s largest faction, once led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and another faction led by veteran lawmaker Toshihiro Nikai.

They faced four levels of discipline. In declining order of severity, the four are a recommendation to leave the party, suspension from party membership, suspension from party positions and a reprimand.