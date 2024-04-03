Shizuoka Gov. Tenders Resignation after Fresh Gaffe

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu

SHIZUOKA (Jiji Press) — Shizuoka Gov. Heita Kawakatsu, under fire for his latest gaffe, said Tuesday that he plans to resign at a prefectural assembly meeting in June.

In a speech to newly hired prefectural officials on Monday, Kawakatsu said, “Unlike [those who] sell vegetables, raise cattle and make things, you are basically highly intellectual people.”

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the governor denied insulting people in certain professions. “All occupations are equally valuable. They are all necessary,” he said. “I’m very sorry if I made people feel uncomfortable.”

The prefectural government said that as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, it had received 430 complaints by phone and email about the governor’s remark in question.

The incident came after Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, indicated just last week that it would no longer seek to open the Shinagawa-Nagoya section of the Chuo Shinkansen magnetic levitation line in 2027, due to the governor’s opposition to construction work in his prefecture, citing possible environmental impacts.

A spokesperson for JR Tokai told Jiji Press that the company is not in a position to comment on the governor’s intention to leave office.

Kawakatsu was first elected governor in 2009 and is currently serving his fourth term, which expires on July 4 next year.

In November 2021, he faced a resignation recommendation from the prefectural assembly after saying in a speech for a House of Councillors election candidate the previous month that the city of Gotenba, Shizuoka, “only has koshihikari,” a popular brand of rice.