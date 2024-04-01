U.S. President Biden Plans Summit with Japan, S. Korea for NATO Meeting Sidelines; To Discuss Cooperation on Defense
16:05 JST, April 1, 2024
WASHINGTON ― U.S. President Joe Biden plans to invite Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to a July meeting of NATO member countries in Washington, where he will hold a separate trilateral summit with the leaders, according to diplomatic sources.
The governments of the three countries are already coordinating to hold the trilateral summit.
When the three leaders met at the Camp David presidential retreat near Washington in August last year, they confirmed that they would hold regular trilateral summits.
They will likely discuss how to work together to deter North Korea and China, among other issues.
Kishida attended a NATO summit for the first time in 2022, and attended another last year.
