Japan’s Kishida ‘Not Considering’ Dissolving Lower House in April; PM Says Devoted to Addressing More Urgent Matters

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a press conference at Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida denied on Thursday the possibility of dissolving the House of Representatives in April.

“I’m devoted to addressing urgent issues that can’t be postponed, such as restoring the trust in politics, revitalizing the economy and raising wages. I’m not thinking about anything else right now,” Kishida said at a press conference on whether he would dissolve the lower house and call for a snap election in April.