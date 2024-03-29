Japan’s Kishida ‘Not Considering’ Dissolving Lower House in April; PM Says Devoted to Addressing More Urgent Matters
14:42 JST, March 29, 2024
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida denied on Thursday the possibility of dissolving the House of Representatives in April.
“I’m devoted to addressing urgent issues that can’t be postponed, such as restoring the trust in politics, revitalizing the economy and raising wages. I’m not thinking about anything else right now,” Kishida said at a press conference on whether he would dissolve the lower house and call for a snap election in April.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, Argentina FMs Agree to Deepen Cooperation Between Countries
-
LDP Members Quit as Division Heads after ‘Inappropriate’ Gathering; Dancer Reportedly Performed in Scanty Outfit
-
Japan to Launch Global Health Development Hub by 2025, Collaborating with WHO, World Bank
-
Health Ministry Continues Research on Pharmacy Access to Morning-After Pill Without Prescription; Advocacy Group Calls for Quick Over-the-Counter Availability
-
Self-Defense Forces Conduct 56 Multinational Drills Last Year; Indo-Pacific Tensions Fuel 18-Fold Increase From 2006
JN ACCESS RANKING