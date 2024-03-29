Japan PM Kishida Vows Resolution Toward North Korean Abductions as Aim in Realizing Tokyo-Pyongyang Talks

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

Upon being asked what the aim in realizing a Japan-North Korea summit meeting is, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the press Thursday that he wants it to be a move toward resolutions of various issues including the abduction of Japanese nationals to North Korea.

“Whether we achieve the return of the abductees all at once or open the door for negotiations at first is a matter to decide with the other side,” he added during the press conference.