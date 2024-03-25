Kishida: Nothing Has Been Decided for Meeting with N. Korean Leader Kim
20:50 JST, March 25, 2024
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that nothing has been decided for a summit meeting between himself and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Kishida’s remarks came after a senior North Korean official released a statement on Monday saying that the Japanese prime minister recently conveyed his intention to meet Kim.
When he was asked by reporters about the statement released by Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong, Kishida said, “I am aware of that.”
He added that “top-level talks are important” to resolve various issues related to North Korea and that he has been personally overseeing efforts to realize the talks.
Regarding the summit talks, Kishida said, “Nothing is set at the moment.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, Argentina FMs Agree to Deepen Cooperation Between Countries
-
LDP Members Quit as Division Heads after ‘Inappropriate’ Gathering; Dancer Reportedly Performed in Scanty Outfit
-
Japan to Launch Global Health Development Hub by 2025, Collaborating with WHO, World Bank
-
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Calls for Nations to Overcome Ideological, Value Differences to ‘Protect Human Dignity’ at Tokyo Global Dialogue
-
Japan Prime Minister to Appear Before Diet Ethics Council, Address Political Funds Scandal In Presence of the Media (Update2)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Oct.-Dec. Revised GDP Up 0.4％ at Annual Rate
- Japan Real Wages Fall 0.6％ in Jan.
- Bank of Japan Considering Major Changes to Monetary Policy; May Lift Negative Interest Rate Policy
- “Shunto” Pay Hike Demands Top 5% for 1st Time in 30 Yrs
- Major Wage Gains Set Stage for BOJ to End Negative Interest Rate; Bank Likely to Debate Change Next Week