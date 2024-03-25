Kishida: Nothing Has Been Decided for Meeting with N. Korean Leader Kim

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that nothing has been decided for a summit meeting between himself and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Kishida’s remarks came after a senior North Korean official released a statement on Monday saying that the Japanese prime minister recently conveyed his intention to meet Kim.

When he was asked by reporters about the statement released by Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong, Kishida said, “I am aware of that.”

He added that “top-level talks are important” to resolve various issues related to North Korea and that he has been personally overseeing efforts to realize the talks.

Regarding the summit talks, Kishida said, “Nothing is set at the moment.”