Kishida, Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Discuss Strengthening Cooperation
15:18 JST, March 22, 2024
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto — currently Indonesia’s defense minister — via telephone on Thursday.
During their conversation, Kishida told Subianto that he “is willing to steadily advance cooperation with Indonesia in infrastructure development, the environment, energy, human resource development, defense and security and more.”
Subianto responded that he would like to reinforce bilateral cooperation in such areas as the economy, defense and security.
