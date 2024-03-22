Kishida, Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Discuss Strengthening Cooperation

AP

Indonesia’s Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto waves at supporters as he delivers a speech after winning the Feb. 14 election in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto — currently Indonesia’s defense minister — via telephone on Thursday.

During their conversation, Kishida told Subianto that he “is willing to steadily advance cooperation with Indonesia in infrastructure development, the environment, energy, human resource development, defense and security and more.”

Subianto responded that he would like to reinforce bilateral cooperation in such areas as the economy, defense and security.