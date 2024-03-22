Japan, Argentina FMs Agree to Deepen Cooperation Between Countries
14:47 JST, March 22, 2024
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met with her Argentine counterpart Diana Mondino in Tokyo on Thursday, and they agreed to strengthen economic cooperation and other efforts between the two countries.
This is the first ministerial visit from Argentina since the pro-U.S. government led by Argentine President Javier Milei was launched in December.
At the meeting, Kamikawa expressed her desire to deepen cooperation and called Argentina Japan’s strategic partner that shares values and principles. Mondino said that Argentina would take advantage of its new initiatives to help strengthen the relationship with Japan.
