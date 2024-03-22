UNRWA Chief Expected to Visit Japan Next Week; Resumption of Japan’s Financial Contribution to U.N. Agency on Agenda
14:30 JST, March 22, 2024
Arrangements are being made for Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), to visit Japan next week, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Thursday.
Lazzarini is expected to discuss the resumption of Japan’s financial contribution to the U.N. agency.
UNRWA has been under suspicion that its staff members were involved in a surprise attack on Israel by the Islamist group Hamas in October last year. In January, the Japanese government announced it was suspending its funding to the U.N. agency, calling for stronger governance.
Lazzarini is expected to explain to the Japanese government UNRWA’s efforts to strengthen governance, among other issues. An interim report has also been submitted by an independent U.N. investigation team.
Regarding the Japanese government’s response, Hayashi said Tokyo “wants to proceed with consideration swiftly.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Revoke Permanent Residency If Foreigners Fail to Pay Taxes
-
LDP Members Quit as Division Heads after ‘Inappropriate’ Gathering; Dancer Reportedly Performed in Scanty Outfit
-
Japan to Launch Global Health Development Hub by 2025, Collaborating with WHO, World Bank
-
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Calls for Nations to Overcome Ideological, Value Differences to ‘Protect Human Dignity’ at Tokyo Global Dialogue
-
Kishida’s Speech to Congress Likely to be April 11; Plans Underway for House Speaker Mike Johnson to Facilitate
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Oct.-Dec. Revised GDP Up 0.4％ at Annual Rate
- Offshore Wind Farms to be Expanded to EEZ to Promote Decarbonization
- Promissory Note Maturity Date to be Shortened by Half; Government to Revise Regulations for First Time in 60 Years
- Japan Real Wages Fall 0.6％ in Jan.
- “Shunto” Pay Hike Demands Top 5% for 1st Time in 30 Yrs