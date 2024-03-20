Gender to Be Removed from Japan’s Individual Number Card; Govt Aims to Introduce New Card in 2026
13:31 JST, March 20, 2024
A person’s gender will not be printed on the new Individual Number Card, also known as the My Number Card, that the Digital Agency aims to introduce in 2026.
The agency revealed the design of the new card, which shows an individual’s name in kanji and katakana characters. Names are also spelled out using the alphabet. The letters are larger than the current design, and Mt. Fuji is depicted on the front.
“We’ll continue to study [the design] to make it easier to use,” said Taro Kono, the minister in charge of digital transformation, adding that the design was still not finalized.
A government working group decided in its final report that a person’s name, date of birth, address and photo will continue to be shown on the card, but their gender will be omitted out of consideration for sexual minorities.
The government has submitted a draft amendment for the relevant laws and regulations to the current Diet session.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea Foreign Chiefs Confirm Plans to Work Closely to Strengthen Deterrence
-
Japan to Revoke Permanent Residency If Foreigners Fail to Pay Taxes
-
LDP Members Quit as Division Heads after ‘Inappropriate’ Gathering; Dancer Reportedly Performed in Scanty Outfit
-
Japan Plans Defense Tech Innovation Body With 100 Staffers; Institute Modeled on Foreign Examples Like DARPA, DIU
-
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Calls for Nations to Overcome Ideological, Value Differences to ‘Protect Human Dignity’ at Tokyo Global Dialogue
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Offshore Wind Farms to be Expanded to EEZ to Promote Decarbonization
- Promissory Note Maturity Date to be Shortened by Half; Government to Revise Regulations for First Time in 60 Years
- Japan Real Wages Fall 0.6％ in Jan.
- BOJ Chief Ueda Says Japan’s Economy in ‘State of Inflation’
- Japan’s Trade Deficit Halves in January