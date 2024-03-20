Japan to Send Govt Employees to Pyongyang to Help Soccer Team
12:38 JST, March 20, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan will send 14 government employees to Pyongyang to support Japanese nationals, including members of its national soccer team, over an upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
Japan will face North Korea in the game in the North Korean capital slated for March 26.
The government group will be led by the director of the Consular Policy Division of the ministry’s Consular Affairs Bureau.
The group, to be based in a Pyongyang hotel over the five days from Saturday, will be prepared for unexpected situations involving Japanese nationals.
The government sent a group of officials to Pyongyang when a similar soccer game was held in the city in November 2011.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea Foreign Chiefs Confirm Plans to Work Closely to Strengthen Deterrence
-
Japan to Revoke Permanent Residency If Foreigners Fail to Pay Taxes
-
LDP Members Quit as Division Heads after ‘Inappropriate’ Gathering; Dancer Reportedly Performed in Scanty Outfit
-
Japan Plans Defense Tech Innovation Body With 100 Staffers; Institute Modeled on Foreign Examples Like DARPA, DIU
-
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Calls for Nations to Overcome Ideological, Value Differences to ‘Protect Human Dignity’ at Tokyo Global Dialogue
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Offshore Wind Farms to be Expanded to EEZ to Promote Decarbonization
- Promissory Note Maturity Date to be Shortened by Half; Government to Revise Regulations for First Time in 60 Years
- Japan Real Wages Fall 0.6％ in Jan.
- BOJ Chief Ueda Says Japan’s Economy in ‘State of Inflation’
- M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected