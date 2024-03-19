Kishida: Maintaining Monetary Easing Appropriate;‘Not Thinking of Revising’ 2% Inflation Target
19:53 JST, March 19, 2024
“It is appropriate to maintain monetary easing from the perspective of further ensuring positive economic developments,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday evening, regarding the Bank of Japan’s decision to lift its negative interest rate policy.
After meeting with Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda,
The prime minister also emphasized that he would “mobilize all possible means to completely break out of deflation and transition to a new growth-oriented economy.”
Regarding a 2013 joint statement in which the government and the Bank of Japan set a 2% inflation target, the prime minister said, “We are not thinking of revising it.”
