Japan, U.S., Philippines to Hold Summit Next Month; Meeting Aims to Strengthen Security with China in Mind

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, shakes hands with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Prime Minister’s Office in 2023.

The governments of Japan, the United States and the Philippines are making final arrangements to hold a summit in the United States between their respective leaders in April, according to sources.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to make an official visit to the country next month. His summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. aims to strengthen security cooperation between the three countries given China’s ongoing aggressive maritime expansion in the East and South China Seas.

This would be the first summit between the three countries and is expected to be announced soon.