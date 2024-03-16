Japan to Join Maritime Aid Delivery to Gaza
16:00 JST, March 16, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan will join a maritime corridor initiative to deliver aid supplies to Gaza by sea from the Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday.
The government plans to coordinate promptly with other related countries to deliver food, medical and hygiene supplies through the maritime corridor.
The initiative was launched on Tuesday, mainly led by Cyprus, the United States and the United Arab Emirates.
At a press conference on Friday, Kamikawa pointed out that the maritime corridor can avoid constraints at borders in ground transportation. “We will work promptly on the matter,” she said.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea Foreign Chiefs Confirm Plans to Work Closely to Strengthen Deterrence
-
Japan to Revoke Permanent Residency If Foreigners Fail to Pay Taxes
-
LDP Members Quit as Division Heads after ‘Inappropriate’ Gathering; Dancer Reportedly Performed in Scanty Outfit
-
Japan Plans Defense Tech Innovation Body With 100 Staffers; Institute Modeled on Foreign Examples Like DARPA, DIU
-
Japan Holds First Ukraine Economic Growth and Reconstruction Conference; Prioritizes Support in Seven Areas
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Core Machinery Orders Up 2.7% in December
- BOJ Chief Ueda Says Japan’s Economy in ‘State of Inflation’
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
- Japan’s Trade Deficit Halves in January
- M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected