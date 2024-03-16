Japan, Paraguay Foreign Ministers Agree to Deepen Cooperation Between Two Nations
14:18 JST, March 16, 2024
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her counterpart Ruben Ramirez agreed Friday to deepen cooperation toward maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law during a meeting between the two in Tokyo.
At their joint press conference, Kamikawa mentioned that Japan has launched the “Diplomatic Initiative toward Latin America and the Caribbean,” which aims to strengthen ocean and other cooperation with countries in the area.
“I’d like to build up concrete collaborations,” Kamikawa said.
“As a strategic partner of Japan, we want to strive for stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” Ramierz said, emphasizing that Paraguay is the only country in South America that recognizes Taiwan.
