Japan, Brunei to Upgrade Ties to Strategic Partnership

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, shakes hands with Brunei Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Monday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Brunei Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah have agreed Monday to upgrade their countries’ relations to a strategic partnership in a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The two agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation through the stable supply of liquefied natural gas and aid in the field of maritime security with a possibility of providing official security assistance in the future.

It was the first meeting between Kishida and Billah.