Japan, Brunei to Upgrade Ties to Strategic Partnership
17:48 JST, March 12, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Brunei Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah have agreed Monday to upgrade their countries’ relations to a strategic partnership in a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office.
The two agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation through the stable supply of liquefied natural gas and aid in the field of maritime security with a possibility of providing official security assistance in the future.
It was the first meeting between Kishida and Billah.
