- Politics & Government
Japan to Introduce “Blue Ticket” Fine System for Cyclists
13:22 JST, March 5, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—The Japanese government Tuesday adopted a bill to introduce a “blue ticket” system to allow bicycle riders to pay fines for minor traffic violations to escape criminal punishment.
Fines are expected to be between some ¥5,000 and ¥12,000, the same as those for traffic violations by motor scooter riders.
The government will submit the bill to revise the road traffic law at the current parliamentary session. If enacted, it will enter into force within two years of its promulgation.
The blue ticket system will be applied to about 115 types of minor traffic violations by cyclists, such as ignoring traffic signals and stop signs.
Some 20 types of malicious violations, such as drunken driving and obstructive driving, will continue to be subject to criminal punishment.
The bill includes a provision to be enforced within six months of the promulgation that will impose a prison term of up to three years or a fine of up of ¥500,000 for riding a bicycle under the influence of alcohol, for which Japan has no legal penalty.
The penalty for driving while using a mobile phone under the revised law will be a prison term of up to six months or a fine of up to ¥100,000.
While drunk driving by cyclists will be subject to criminal penalties, the blue ticket system will be applicable to driving while using a mobile phone, with the fine likely to be set at ¥12,000.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea Foreign Chiefs Confirm Plans to Work Closely to Strengthen Deterrence
-
Japan to Revoke Permanent Residency If Foreigners Fail to Pay Taxes
-
Japan and U.S. to Commence Training in Late March for Tomahawk Missile Deployment
-
Conference in Tokyo to Discuss Ukraine’s Reconstruction; Kishida, Kamikawa Expected to Deliver Speeches (Update 1)
-
Foreign Minister Urges Improved Cybersecurity Following Diplomatic Cable Leak by Chinese Cyber-Attack
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Current Account Surplus Doubles in ’23
- ‘All-country’ Stock Mutual Funds Popular with NISA Investors
- Pressure Mounting for Wage Increases in Shunto Negotiations; Fears about the Response of Struggling SMEs
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
- Major Japanese Firms Post Higher Earnings in April-Dec.