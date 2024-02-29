- Politics & Government
Fumio Kishida, Japan’s Prime Minister, Attends Political Ethics Council
14:43 JST, February 29, 2024
The Deliberative Council on Political Ethics of the House of Representatives began at around 2 p.m. Thursday, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in attendance.
The council was called in response to the Liberal Democratic Party factions’ alleged violation of the Political Funds Control Law.
It is the first time for a sitting prime minister to appear before the ethics council.
