Fumio Kishida, Japan’s Prime Minister, Attends Political Ethics Council

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seen at the Diet building before the Deliberative Council on Political Ethics begins Thursday.

The Deliberative Council on Political Ethics of the House of Representatives began at around 2 p.m. Thursday, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in attendance.

The council was called in response to the Liberal Democratic Party factions’ alleged violation of the Political Funds Control Law.

It is the first time for a sitting prime minister to appear before the ethics council.