Japan to Contribute 411 M. Yen to Protect Amazon Rainforest

REUTERS/Adriano Machado

An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest in Rondonia State, Brazil September 28, 2021.

Sao Paulo (Jiji Press)—Japan will contribute ¥411 million to the Amazon Fund, aimed at protecting the Amazon rainforest, mainly in Brazil, the Latin American country’s Ministry of Environment said Wednesday.

Japan will become the first Asian nation to contribute money to the fund.

The Amazon Fund was established by the Brazilian government in 2008 to support the management of the Amazon forest and the restoration of logged areas.

Since Brazilian President Lula da Silva took office in 2023 after pledging to protect forests during his election campaign, eight governments, including the Japanese government, have announced a total of 3.9 billion reals, or about ¥118 billion, in contributions to the fund, informed sources said.