Kamikawa, NATO Commander Agree to Boost Cooperation; Japan, NATO to Work More Closely in Cybersecurity, Space

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Gen. Christopher Cavoli, supreme allied commander Europe (SACEUR) of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, agreed Monday that Japan and NATO should strengthen their cooperation in such fields as cybersecurity, space and maritime security.

Kamikawa stressed that security in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific is inseparable, adding that she hoped Japan would take concrete steps to further promote cooperation with NATO.

In response, Cavoli said working with like-minded countries, such as Japan, has become more important.

During the meeting, which took place at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Cavoli also said he appreciated Japan’s support for Ukraine.