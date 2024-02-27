- Politics & Government
Japan Adopts Bill to Revise Basic Agriculture Law
12:13 JST, February 27, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—The Japanese government adopted a bill Tuesday to revise the basic law on food, agriculture and rural areas as part of efforts to strengthen food security, which has been shaken by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The move will mark the first full-scale revision to the basic law that governs agriculture policy, since its enactment in 1999. The bill also seeks to reduce the environmental impact of food supply systems amid global warming.
The government also adopted bills to allow it to instruct private farmers to boost production or promote product conversion when serious food shortages are expected and to introduce stricter procedures for farmland conversion and strengthen finances at agricultural corporations.
Agriculture minister Tetsushi Sakamoto told a press conference that the government is committed to delivering food to the people in a stable way.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., South Korea Swiftly Share Radar Info for First Time, Letting Japan Track North Korean Missile More Quickly
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea Foreign Chiefs Confirm Plans to Work Closely to Strengthen Deterrence
-
U.S. Warned Japan of China’s Hacking of Official Diplomatic Telegram System; Reinforcing Cybersecurity Key Concern
-
U.S.: Japan’s Cybersecurity Measures ‘too Little, Too Late’
-
Japan and U.S. to Commence Training in Late March for Tomahawk Missile Deployment
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Eyes 45 B. Yen in Aid for Optical Semiconductors
- Business, Labor Leaders Reaffirm Vow to Raise Wages in Shunto Talks
- Japan Real Wages Fall at Steepest Pace in 9 Years in 2023
- Pressure Mounting for Wage Increases in Shunto Negotiations; Fears about the Response of Struggling SMEs
- Current Account Surplus Doubles in ’23