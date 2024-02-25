Kishida’s Speech to Congress Likely to be April 11; Plans Underway for House Speaker Mike Johnson to Facilitate

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will likely address a joint session of both houses of the U.S. Congress on April 11, according to sources knowledgeable about bilateral relations.

The Japanese government and the U.S. Congress are making final adjustments to the schedule. If the speech goes ahead, Kishida will be the first Japanese prime minister to address Congress since then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did so in 2015.

Kishida, who is scheduled to make an official visit to the United States as a state guest, is expected to use his speech to promote the strength of the Japan-U.S. alliance to the international community.

House Speaker Mike Johnson had been asked by bipartisan lawmakers from both houses to facilitate Kishida’s speech and has informed related people of his intention to accept, according to the sources.

Kishida is expected to hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and attend a joint press conference with him at the White House on April 10. According to the schedule currently being arranged, the prime minster will then visit different regions of the United States.