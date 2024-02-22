Japan Foreign Minister Kamikawa Holds 1st In-person Talks with South Korean Counterpart Cho; North Korean Abduction Issue Discussed

Courtesy of Japanese Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, left, and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul shake hands in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa held a brief meeting with her South Korean counterpart in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday where they confirmed they would work together to address North Korea’s provocations, including missile launches, as well as the issue of abduction of Japanese citizens.

This was the first time Kamikawa talked in person with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.

“Japan-South Korea relations have made significant strides since last year under the leadership of the two leaders,” Kamikawa said at the meeting. She added that she is “eager to further broaden cooperation in a wide range of fields and deepen bilateral coordination.” Meanwhile, Kamikawa expressed regret over a lawsuit regarding former requisitioned workers from the Korean Peninsula in which a plaintiff received deposit money from Hitachi Zosen Corp.

Kamikawa also met separately with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne.