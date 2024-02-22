- Politics & Government
Japan Foreign Minister Kamikawa Holds 1st In-person Talks with South Korean Counterpart Cho; North Korean Abduction Issue Discussed
17:56 JST, February 22, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO — Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa held a brief meeting with her South Korean counterpart in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday where they confirmed they would work together to address North Korea’s provocations, including missile launches, as well as the issue of abduction of Japanese citizens.
This was the first time Kamikawa talked in person with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.
“Japan-South Korea relations have made significant strides since last year under the leadership of the two leaders,” Kamikawa said at the meeting. She added that she is “eager to further broaden cooperation in a wide range of fields and deepen bilateral coordination.” Meanwhile, Kamikawa expressed regret over a lawsuit regarding former requisitioned workers from the Korean Peninsula in which a plaintiff received deposit money from Hitachi Zosen Corp.
Kamikawa also met separately with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., South Korea Swiftly Share Radar Info for First Time, Letting Japan Track North Korean Missile More Quickly
-
China Deploys Multiple Warships Around Self-Claimed ADIZ
-
U.S. Warned Japan of China’s Hacking of Official Diplomatic Telegram System; Reinforcing Cybersecurity Key Concern
-
4 Chinese Warships Deployed Around Taiwan, Sources Say; Believed Ships Will Collaborate with Other Warships in East China Sea
-
Prime Minister Kishida to Meet Kenyan President William Ruto in Tokyo; Plans to Expand Bilateral Cooperation in Defense
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Eyes 45 B. Yen in Aid for Optical Semiconductors
- Japan’s Job Availability Ratio Rises for 2nd Straight Year
- Business, Labor Leaders Reaffirm Vow to Raise Wages in Shunto Talks
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
- M4.8 Earthquake Hits Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Expected