- Politics & Government
Japan SDF Chief of Staff Yoshihide Yoshida Admitted to Hospital Due to Overfatigue; Will Still be Contactable in Event of Emergency
15:18 JST, February 16, 2024
The Self-Defense Forces’ top uniformed officer Yoshihide Yoshida, who is chief of staff of the Joint Staff, was admitted to a hospital on Thursday due to overfatigue, according to an announcement by the Defense Ministry’s Joint Staff office on the day.
Yoshida will be treated at the Self-Defense Force Central Hospital in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, for the time being, the office said.
While Yoshida is hospitalized, SDF executives and others will still be able to contact him in the event of an emergency, while Kenichiro Nagumo, vice chief of staff of the Joint Staff, will attend meetings and receive guests on his behalf.
Since the beginning of the year, Yoshida has been kept busy with the Noto Peninsula Earthquake, a business trip to the United States in late January and a Japan-U.S. joint drill earlier this month.
Yoshida did not feel well on Thursday morning, so he went to see a doctor before heading to his office.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., South Korea Swiftly Share Radar Info for First Time, Letting Japan Track North Korean Missile More Quickly
-
China Deploys Multiple Warships Around Self-Claimed ADIZ
-
U.S.-Japan Collaboration Boosts Naval Capabilities with Major Ship Repairs by Japanese Firms
-
4 Chinese Warships Deployed Around Taiwan, Sources Say; Believed Ships Will Collaborate with Other Warships in East China Sea
-
U.S. Warned Japan of China’s Hacking of Official Diplomatic Telegram System; Reinforcing Cybersecurity Key Concern
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Management Buyouts by Big Companies on Rise
- Japan Logs Trade Deficit of ¥9.29 Tril. in 2023
- Japan Business Delegation in Beijing for 1st Time in 4 Years; Participants Scheduled to Meet with Premier Li Qiang
- Japan Convenience Stores Post Record Sales in 2023
- BOJ Decides to Maintain Massive Monetary Easing; ’24 Price Inflation Forecast Down (UPDATE 1)