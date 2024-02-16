Home>Politics>Politics & Government
Japan’s LDP Conservative Group with Sanae Takaichi as Adviser Holds 1st Regular Luncheon Gathering; Move Likely to Strengthen Solidarity for Next LDP President Election

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
From right, Sanae Takaichi, the minister in charge of economic security, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki attend a Cabinet Meeting on Nov. 24.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:03 JST, February 16, 2024

A voluntary group of the Liberal Democratic Party’s conservative members, including Sanae Takaichi, the minister in charge of economic security, held its first regular luncheon gathering on Thursday at the Diet building.

Takaichi is said to have hopes of succeeding Fumio Kishida as LDP president and serves as an adviser of the group “Hoshu Danketsu no Kai” (Conservative solidarity group).

The group is thought to be aiming for strengthened solidarity through regular gatherings, ahead of the LDP presidential election in autumn.

