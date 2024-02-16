- Politics & Government
Japan’s LDP Conservative Group with Sanae Takaichi as Adviser Holds 1st Regular Luncheon Gathering; Move Likely to Strengthen Solidarity for Next LDP President Election
15:03 JST, February 16, 2024
A voluntary group of the Liberal Democratic Party’s conservative members, including Sanae Takaichi, the minister in charge of economic security, held its first regular luncheon gathering on Thursday at the Diet building.
Takaichi is said to have hopes of succeeding Fumio Kishida as LDP president and serves as an adviser of the group “Hoshu Danketsu no Kai” (Conservative solidarity group).
The group is thought to be aiming for strengthened solidarity through regular gatherings, ahead of the LDP presidential election in autumn.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., South Korea Swiftly Share Radar Info for First Time, Letting Japan Track North Korean Missile More Quickly
-
China Deploys Multiple Warships Around Self-Claimed ADIZ
-
U.S.-Japan Collaboration Boosts Naval Capabilities with Major Ship Repairs by Japanese Firms
-
4 Chinese Warships Deployed Around Taiwan, Sources Say; Believed Ships Will Collaborate with Other Warships in East China Sea
-
U.S. Warned Japan of China’s Hacking of Official Diplomatic Telegram System; Reinforcing Cybersecurity Key Concern
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Management Buyouts by Big Companies on Rise
- Japan Logs Trade Deficit of ¥9.29 Tril. in 2023
- Japan Business Delegation in Beijing for 1st Time in 4 Years; Participants Scheduled to Meet with Premier Li Qiang
- Japan Convenience Stores Post Record Sales in 2023
- BOJ Decides to Maintain Massive Monetary Easing; ’24 Price Inflation Forecast Down (UPDATE 1)