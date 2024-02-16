- Politics & Government
Japan PM Kishida Meets U.N.’s Francis, Discusses U.N. Functions, Multilateralism The Yomiuri Shimbun
13:38 JST, February 16, 2024
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks with U.N. General Assembly President Dennis Francis at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Thursday on strengthening the functions of the United Nations.
“As the international order is shaken, reinforcement of multilateralism is essential, and the United Nations is at the center of multilateralism,” Kishida said, bearing in mind Russia, which continues its aggression against Ukraine, and China, which is intensifying hegemonic moves.
Francis said he also regards multilateralism as being highly important.
