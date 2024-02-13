Japan “Deeply Concerned” about Israeli Military Operation in Rafah

REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man looks at the site of an Israeli strike on a mosque, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 12, 2024.

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan is “deeply concerned” about an Israeli military operation in Rafah, the southernmost city of the Gaza Strip, Japanese Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Maki Kobayashi said in a statement.

Japan urges all parties, including Israel, to “act in good faith” based on relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, said the statement, which was released on Monday.

“Over one million Palestinian people in Gaza have been displaced in Rafah, which is a particularly important location for the delivery of humanitarian supplies,” the statement noted.

Reiterating the importance of the protection of civilians, the statement said Japan urges all parties to act in accordance with international law and ensure humanitarian assistance.