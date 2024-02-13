- Politics & Government
Japan “Deeply Concerned” about Israeli Military Operation in Rafah
11:46 JST, February 13, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan is “deeply concerned” about an Israeli military operation in Rafah, the southernmost city of the Gaza Strip, Japanese Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Maki Kobayashi said in a statement.
Japan urges all parties, including Israel, to “act in good faith” based on relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, said the statement, which was released on Monday.
“Over one million Palestinian people in Gaza have been displaced in Rafah, which is a particularly important location for the delivery of humanitarian supplies,” the statement noted.
Reiterating the importance of the protection of civilians, the statement said Japan urges all parties to act in accordance with international law and ensure humanitarian assistance.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., South Korea Swiftly Share Radar Info for First Time, Letting Japan Track North Korean Missile More Quickly
-
China Deploys Multiple Warships Around Self-Claimed ADIZ
-
U.S.-Japan Collaboration Boosts Naval Capabilities with Major Ship Repairs by Japanese Firms
-
4 Chinese Warships Deployed Around Taiwan, Sources Say; Believed Ships Will Collaborate with Other Warships in East China Sea
-
Prime Minister Kishida’s dissolution plan of his faction shakes up Liberal Democratic Party
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Management Buyouts by Big Companies on Rise
- November Core Machinery Orders Fall 4.9%
- Japan Business Delegation in Beijing for 1st Time in 4 Years; Participants Scheduled to Meet with Premier Li Qiang
- Japan Convenience Stores Post Record Sales in 2023
- BOJ Decides to Maintain Massive Monetary Easing; ’24 Price Inflation Forecast Down (UPDATE 1)