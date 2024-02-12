Recovery of Ukraine to Be Promoted at Conference in Tokyo; Japan to Demonstrate Continuing Support for Ukraine

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a meeting to prepare for the “Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Reconstruction” at the Prime Minister’s Office on Jan. 30.

The government will hold the “Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Reconstruction” for the first time in Tokyo on Feb. 19. The focus of the conference is on the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.

Government officials and corporate representatives from Japan and Ukraine will gather, and about 20 cooperation documents are expected to be exchanged between companies, primarily focusing on infrastructure restoration. The objective is to demonstrate a commitment to continue support for Ukraine through comprehensive economic assistance involving both the public and private sectors.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, among others, are scheduled to be in attendance and deliver speeches on efforts related to reconstruction. Over 200 companies from both countries, spanning industries such as agriculture, information technology and energy, are also expected to participate.

The Japanese government last year sent an “economic mission” consisting of private-sector executives to accompany former Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on his visit to Ukraine to explore reconstruction needs. The aim was to encourage investment by Japanese companies and devise unique support measures which make use of Japan’s technological expertise.

Major heavy machinery manufacturer IHI Corp. is considering a road restoration project using easy-to-assemble temporary bridges. They are in the process of coordinating the signing of a cooperation document with a Ukrainian company on Feb. 19. The plan involves manufacturing bridge components at a facility in neighboring Romania and transporting them to Ukraine for assembly with the assistance of Ukrainian companies.