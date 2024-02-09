- Politics & Government
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa Plans to Attend G20 Foreign Minister Meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Feb. 21-22
14:30 JST, February 9, 2024
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa plans to attend the G20 meeting of foreign ministers scheduled to take place in Rio de Janeiro on Feb. 21-22.
Brazil is a leading nation of emerging and developing countries of the Global South, where Kamikawa aims to strengthen involvements in.
She is expected to have bilateral ministerial talks with foreign ministers attending the G20 meeting.
The foreign minister is also considering visiting the U.N. headquarters in New York in March to coincide with Japan chairing the U.N. Security Council that same month.
