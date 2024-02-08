- Politics & Government
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike Agrees on Disaster, Population Measures with Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an
14:39 JST, February 8, 2024
TAIPEI — Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an agreed to cooperate on disaster management and measures against population decline in their meeting in Taipei on Wednesday.
Koike also met President Tsai Ing-wen, Vice President Lai Ching-te and digital minister Audrey Tang.
In the unofficial meeting with the mayor, Koike discussed such measures as freezing the eggs of healthy women so they can start a family in the future, a measure that Tokyo has implemented.
Koike also said she hopes the two cities can interact more through sports. In 2025, both cities will host an international sports event: Tokyo will host the Deaflympics for athletes with difficulty hearing, and Taipei will host the World Masters Games, which promotes lifelong competition.
Koike had diplomatic trips from Sunday to Thursday. Until Tuesday, she had been in New South Wales, Australia, where she agreed with the local government to cooperate in promoting the use of hydrogen as fuel.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., South Korea Swiftly Share Radar Info for First Time, Letting Japan Track North Korean Missile More Quickly
-
China Deploys Multiple Warships Around Self-Claimed ADIZ
-
Kishida Sees No Problem with Choosing Scandal-Involved Personnel for Political Reform Headquarters
-
U.S.-Japan Collaboration Boosts Naval Capabilities with Major Ship Repairs by Japanese Firms
-
4 Chinese Warships Deployed Around Taiwan, Sources Say; Believed Ships Will Collaborate with Other Warships in East China Sea
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Management Buyouts by Big Companies on Rise
- November Core Machinery Orders Fall 4.9%
- Japan’s Inflation Hits 41-Year High in 2023 (Update 1)
- Japan’s Producer Prices Unchanged in December
- Majority of Japanese-Affiliated Firms in China Cautious About Investing in China due to Economic Slowdown, JCCC Poll Says