Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike Agrees on Disaster, Population Measures with Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, left, meets Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an at the Taipei city government building Wednesday.

TAIPEI — Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an agreed to cooperate on disaster management and measures against population decline in their meeting in Taipei on Wednesday.

Koike also met President Tsai Ing-wen, Vice President Lai Ching-te and digital minister Audrey Tang.

In the unofficial meeting with the mayor, Koike discussed such measures as freezing the eggs of healthy women so they can start a family in the future, a measure that Tokyo has implemented.

Koike also said she hopes the two cities can interact more through sports. In 2025, both cities will host an international sports event: Tokyo will host the Deaflympics for athletes with difficulty hearing, and Taipei will host the World Masters Games, which promotes lifelong competition.

Koike had diplomatic trips from Sunday to Thursday. Until Tuesday, she had been in New South Wales, Australia, where she agreed with the local government to cooperate in promoting the use of hydrogen as fuel.