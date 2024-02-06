Kishida Details People’s Burden for Child Measures

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a meeting of the House of Representatives Budget Committee on Monday.

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that the government is expected to collect a little less than ¥500 a month on average per person to finance measures aimed at tackling the country’s declining birthrate.

The government plans to collect such extra fees on top of public medical insurance premiums, starting in fiscal 2026. The amount of fees will increase gradually, possibly reaching a little under ¥500 a month on average per person in fiscal 2028.

“People will not be subjected to actual additional financial burden thanks to fiscal reform and wage increases,” Kishida told a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting. He indicated that the fees will also be collected from people aged 75 or older.

On a political funds scandal involving factions of Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, he said that he will consider whether to punish people involved after grasping the entire picture.