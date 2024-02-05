Japan, Italy to Discuss Continued Support for Ukraine, Strong Sanctions against Russia

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was expected to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion during their meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday. They were anticipated to agree on maintaining strong sanctions against Russia ahead of the Group of Seven summit in Italy in June.

Kishida would exchange views with Meloni on the latest international developments during their meeting. Japan, as last year’s G7 chair, and Italy were expected to reiterate the unity of the G7 in maintaining and strengthening the international order based on the rule of law amid the ongoing division of the international community over such issues as the Russian invasion and the war between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas.

The two leaders were also thought to be discussing the situation in East Asia, including China and North Korea, and confirm the strengthening of cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Meloni has already expressed her willingness to address artificial intelligence-related issues at the G7 summit as a key agenda item for her nation as this year’s chair.

The two leaders also were expected to discuss the Hiroshima AI Process on Monday, which was initiated by Japan last year to address the challenges posed by generative AI.