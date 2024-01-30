- Politics & Government
Japan Freezes Assets of Hamas-Linked Individuals, Groups
17:04 JST, January 30, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Japanese government decided at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday to freeze the assets of two individuals and four groups linked to the Islamic militant group Hamas.
The asset freeze, which is based on the foreign exchange and foreign trade law, took effect the same day.
The move is aimed at “cutting off Hamas’ funding sources and ensuring that no loophole is provided for the terrorist financing,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China Deploys Multiple Warships Around Self-Claimed ADIZ
-
Kishida Sees No Problem with Choosing Scandal-Involved Personnel for Political Reform Headquarters
-
U.S.-Japan Collaboration Boosts Naval Capabilities with Major Ship Repairs by Japanese Firms
-
Japan, U.S., South Korea Hold Indo-Pacific Dialogue; Beijing Criticized for Moves in South China Sea
-
Prime Minister Kishida’s dissolution plan of his faction shakes up Liberal Democratic Party
JN ACCESS RANKING
- November Core Machinery Orders Fall 4.9%
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Japan’s Producer Prices Unchanged in December
- Japan Sees Record 2.73 Million Visitors in December in COVID Recovery Year
- OECD Urges Japan’s Central Bank to Gradually Raise Interest Rates