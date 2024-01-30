- Politics & Government
Japan, Germany Sign ACSA to Share Fuel, Ammo
16:55 JST, January 30, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan and Germany signed an agreement Monday that allows the two countries’ forces to share fuel and ammunition.
The acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, or ACSA, will facilitate joint drills by the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the German military and promote bilateral security cooperation.
Japan has already concluded ACSAs with the United States, Britain, France, Canada, Australia and India.
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and German Ambassador to Japan Clemens von Goetze inked the treaty.
Noting that both Japan and Germany are seeking to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific, Kamikawa said the just-signed pact will contribute to the international community’s peace and security.
