Home>Politics>Politics & Government
  • Politics & Government

Transport Ministry Plans to Search Toyota Industries Corp.’s Factory in Aichi Pref. on Tuesday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, in November 2020

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:02 JST, January 29, 2024

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry plans to search Toyota Industries Corp.’s factory in Aichi Prefecture on Tuesday in connection with fraudulent engine performance tests, it has been learned.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING