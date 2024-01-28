LDP VP Taro Aso remarks on FM Kamikawa: “she would not be said to be very beautiful”

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

LDP Vice President Taro Aso

Liberal Democratic Party Vice President Taro Aso made comments on Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa during a meeting in Fukuoka Prefecture on Sunday, saying “[Kamikawa] speaks good English and makes appointments for meetings by herself. There have been no such foreign ministers in the past. A new star has been rising.”

Aso was also heard making remarks on Kamikawa’s appearance, saying, “she would not be said to be very beautiful,” as well as incorrectly calling her “Kamimura” multiple times.