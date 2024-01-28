Home>Politics>Politics & Government
  • Politics & Government

LDP VP Taro Aso remarks on FM Kamikawa: “she would not be said to be very beautiful”

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
LDP Vice President Taro Aso

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:45 JST, January 28, 2024

Liberal Democratic Party Vice President Taro Aso made comments on Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa during a meeting in Fukuoka Prefecture on Sunday, saying “[Kamikawa] speaks good English and makes appointments for meetings by herself. There have been no such foreign ministers in the past. A new star has been rising.”

Aso was also heard making remarks on Kamikawa’s appearance, saying, “she would not be said to be very beautiful,” as well as incorrectly calling her “Kamimura” multiple times.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING