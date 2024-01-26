- Politics & Government
White House Announces Official Visit by Japan PM Fumio Kishida on April 10; State Dinner and Summit with President Joe Biden Planned
11:08 JST, January 26, 2024
WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will pay an official visit to the United States on April 10, the White House announced Thursday. The trip will include a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and a state dinner. Kishida will be accompanied by his wife Yuko.
This will be the first official visit by a Japanese prime minister to include a state dinner since the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited in 2015. On that occasion, Abe delivered a speech to a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress, and such a speech is also being considered for Kishida, according to sources.
“The visit will underscore the enduring strength of our Alliance partnership, the unwavering U.S. commitment to Japan, and Japan’s increasing global leadership role,” the announcement said.
