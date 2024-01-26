Japan, U.S., Britain, Australia, 7 Other Countries Agree on AI Guidelines; Call for Secure Use of System

REUTERS

AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken June 23, 2023.

Japan, the United States, Britain, Australia and seven other countries have agreed on international guidelines for the secure use of artificial intelligence, the Japanese government announced Wednesday.

The guidelines are a coordinated initiative aimed at addressing the risks posed by generative AI to intellectual property and others. The other countries that agreed to the guidelines include Canada, Germany, Israel and Singapore.

The guidelines note that while “AI has the potential to increase efficiency and lower costs, it can also intentionally or inadvertently cause harm.” The governments of the 11 countries have a role in managing the risks of intellectual property infringement through regulations and policies, the guidelines state, stressing the need to share challenges and countermeasures with programmers and others who use AI.

Specifically, they note that there may be challenges in securing customers’ personal data and intellectual property, as generative AI can learn personal information and copyrighted materials without permission.

The guidelines also stipulate that users should consider “how the AI system collects, processes and stores data,” and asks them to make sure the AI they use does not infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Users are also asked to employ technology that protects their own privacy.