- Politics & Government
LDP’s Moriyama Faction Does Not Face Indictments but Mulls Disbanding Faction The Yomiuri Shimbun
16:20 JST, January 24, 2024
Liberal Democratic Party General Council Chairperson Hiroshi Moriyama is expected to dissolve the faction he leads, according to sources close to the party.
If an agreement is reached among the eight faction members at a meeting to be held as early as Thursday, Moriyama will report the dissolution decision to the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, the sources said.
The move comes amid increasing criticism against LDP factions in response to a political funds scandal.
If it disbands, the Moriyama faction will be the first to dissolve that did not face any indictments regarding hidden funds.
Among the six factions within the LDP, three factions — the Abe faction, which was formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; the Nikai faction led by former party Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai; and the Kishida faction, once led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida — have decided to disband. However, Vice President Taro Aso and Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi do not plan to dissolve their factions.
