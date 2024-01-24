Home>Politics>Politics & Government
Kamikawa congratulates South Korean’s new foreign minister; Tokyo, Seoul agree to cooperate in dealing with North Korea’s ballistic missiles

12:47 JST, January 24, 2024

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa conveyed congratulations to South Korean’s Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul for his Jan. 10 assumption of office during their telephone talks on Tuesday.

During the talks, Kamikawa called for close cooperation on a broad range of topics to solidify the positive trend in Japan-South Korea relations.

Kamikawa and Cho shared their grave concerns over North Korea’s repeated ballistic missile launches and agreed that Japan and South Korea should work together more closely in dealing with the matter.

