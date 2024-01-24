- Politics & Government
Kamikawa congratulates South Korean’s new foreign minister; Tokyo, Seoul agree to cooperate in dealing with North Korea’s ballistic missiles
12:47 JST, January 24, 2024
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa conveyed congratulations to South Korean’s Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul for his Jan. 10 assumption of office during their telephone talks on Tuesday.
During the talks, Kamikawa called for close cooperation on a broad range of topics to solidify the positive trend in Japan-South Korea relations.
Kamikawa and Cho shared their grave concerns over North Korea’s repeated ballistic missile launches and agreed that Japan and South Korea should work together more closely in dealing with the matter.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kishida Sees No Problem with Choosing Scandal-Involved Personnel for Political Reform Headquarters
-
U.S.-Japan Collaboration Boosts Naval Capabilities with Major Ship Repairs by Japanese Firms
-
Japan, U.S., South Korea Hold Indo-Pacific Dialogue; Beijing Criticized for Moves in South China Sea
-
U.S. Ship Salvages Wreckage Believed to Be Part of Crashed Osprey
-
Prime Minister Kishida’s dissolution plan of his faction shakes up Liberal Democratic Party
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- OECD Urges Japan’s Central Bank to Gradually Raise Interest Rates
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak