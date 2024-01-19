LDP’s Abe, Nikai Factions to Disband over Political Funds Scandal

The Yomiuri Shimbun

From right: Tsuyoshi Takagi, secretary general of the Abe faction, Ryu Shionoya, chair of the faction and Hiroshige Seko, formrer secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party in the House of Councillors bow at the opening of a meeting of the faction on Friday evening.

The Abe faction, which was formerly led by late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, decided to disband in a meeting held on Friday evening.

Toshihiro Nikai, a former secretary general of the LDP, earlier on the day expressed his intention to dissolve the party faction that he heads.

His remark was made at a Nikai faction meeting.