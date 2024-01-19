- Politics & Government
LDP’s Abe, Nikai Factions to Disband over Political Funds Scandal
20:23 JST, January 19, 2024
The Abe faction, which was formerly led by late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, decided to disband in a meeting held on Friday evening.
Toshihiro Nikai, a former secretary general of the LDP, earlier on the day expressed his intention to dissolve the party faction that he heads.
His remark was made at a Nikai faction meeting.
