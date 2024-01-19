- Politics & Government
LDP Former Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai Announces Intention to Dissolve His Faction
17:03 JST, January 19, 2024
The Liberal Democratic Party’s former Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai announced his intention to dissolve the Nikai faction during his faction’s meeting on Friday.
