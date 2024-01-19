Home>Politics>Politics & Government
  • Politics & Government

LDP Former Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai Announces Intention to Dissolve His Faction

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Liberal Democratic Party’s former Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:03 JST, January 19, 2024

The Liberal Democratic Party’s former Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai announced his intention to dissolve the Nikai faction during his faction’s meeting on Friday.

