Japan PM Says Considering Dissolving Kishida Faction of Liberal Democratic Party

19:39 JST, January 18, 2024

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday evening that he is considering dissolving Kishida faction of the Liberal Democratic Party amid political funds scandal.

