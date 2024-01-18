- Politics & Government
Kishida, Biden Likely to Meet Around April 10 in Washington; Leaders Would Boost Economic, Space and Cyber Cooperation
13:09 JST, January 18, 2024
The Japanese and U.S. governments are trying to reschedule Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s planned official visit to the United States in early April, most likely for April 10, aiming to hold a summit meeting and dinner with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, according to diplomatic sources of both countries.
A speech by Kishida at the U.S. Congress is also being considered, to demonstrate the deepening of the Japan-U.S. alliance to the world.
The two governments had initially discussed scheduling an early March summit meeting, but the schedule for Biden’s State of the Union address at the U.S. Congress has now been finalized for March 7, which made an early March summit difficult.
Late March scheduling was also considered, but the Japanese side was expected to be in the midst of a major deliberation on the new fiscal year’s budget in the ordinary Diet session. The fiscal year begins on April 1.
In the United States, preparations for the November presidential election, in which Biden is seeking reelection, are in progress. U.S. government officials have indicated that securing a spot on Biden’s schedule will become increasingly difficult after April.
Kishida hopes to boost his administration by promoting stronger cooperation in a wide range of areas, including economic security, space and cyber security.
