Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Namesake Faction to Submit Revision of Political Funds Report

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:55 JST, January 18, 2024

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his namesake faction, which he led until December, would submit a revised political funds report to the internal affairs ministry Thursday. This comes after the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office’s decision to build a case against the former treasurer of the Kishida faction of the Liberal Democratic Party.

The former treasurer is alleged to have violated the Political Funds Control Law.

“I have been informed that the revisions are an accumulation of clerical errors,” Kishida told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office.

